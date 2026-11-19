Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on November 19 with Oniks missiles and 98 drones, 62% of them jet-powered. Sixty-nine unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including up to 79% of the jet-powered ones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on November 19 (starting at 18:00 on November 18), the enemy attacked with Oniks anti-ship missiles from the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 98 Shahed-type attack UAVs (61 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (48 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and drones of other types. Several attack UAVs remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy’s air-attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations.

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day of war in Ukraine