Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was angry over the attack by the Defense Forces on the Crimean Bridge, reports UNN.

Details

As NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez reported, Trump said that Putin was very angry over the Ukrainian attack on the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea, and he also said that he agreed with President Zelenskyy, who recently asserted that the US should not make decisions regarding Ukraine without Ukraine.

"The president said that he agreed with this and that he would not do that. However, around the world, his warm reception of Vladimir Putin was essentially perceived as, you know, meeting with an authoritarian leader and sidelining Ukraine. Now the president was trying to boast that he had reached other agreements with other countries, including China. He said that Xi had spoken with him about purchasing more agricultural products from the US," Gutierrez added.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he had discussed the issue of a ceasefire at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, but following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, this would not happen, adding that "the response will be painful."