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Kravchenko alleged that NABU Director Kryvonos had a sham paternity arrangement for the sake of an amnesty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that Semen Kryvonos established paternity over someone else’s child in order to obtain an amnesty in a 2009 case.

Kravchenko alleged that NABU Director Kryvonos had a sham paternity arrangement for the sake of an amnesty

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has made public the first episode of the case underpinning the suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. It concerns obtaining an amnesty in a 2009 criminal case by registering paternity of someone else’s child. He reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The court established the fact of a crime in Semen Kryvonos’s actions. But no punishment followed: he fictitiously adopted a child and unlawfully obtained grounds for exemption from liability—amnesty. Later, with this past, he successfully passed a competition involving international experts and headed NABU. Integrity as it is

- Kravchenko claims.

In particular, according to Kravchenko, in 2009 Semen Kryvonos was accused of a crime against citizens’ electoral rights.

In June 2009, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv was hearing criminal case No. 1-519/09 against Semen Yuriiovych Kryvonos, charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 157 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Semen Kryvonos was accused of intentionally committing a crime against citizens’ electoral rights while acting in prior collusion with a group of persons

- the post says.

In order to obtain grounds for amnesty, he allegedly organized a criminal scheme involving the registration of paternity of another woman’s child.

This concerned creating an artificial ground that would give him the right to qualify for amnesty. At that time, one such statutory ground was having a minor child. For this purpose, Semen Kryvonos involved an accomplice, who found him an unmarried woman with a child whose birth registration book listed the father’s details at the mother’s direction

- Kravchenko emphasizes.

According to the investigation, the suspect and his accomplice persuaded the woman to submit an application together with Kryvonos acknowledging him as the child’s father. After that, he received a certificate naming him as the father.

For this purpose, the perpetrators devised a cover story that Semen Kryvonos had allegedly worked abroad and that his immediate employer had asked him to provide documents confirming that he had a dependent child. The essence of the unlawful request was to submit to the civil registry offices a joint application by the woman (the child’s mother) and Semen Kryvonos recognizing Semen Kryvonos’s paternity of the child, followed by the issuance of a forged birth certificate naming Semen Kryvonos as the child’s father. The criminal plan was subsequently carried out

- the post says.

At the same time, the investigation established that after legally acquiring paternity of someone else’s child, Kryvonos had no intention whatsoever of performing parental duties.

Thus, according to the available data, after receiving the document, Kryvonos filed a motion with the court seeking amnesty, citing the fact that he had a minor child dependent on him.

Subsequently, on June 25, 2009, the presiding judge of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, having been misled, based on the motion filed by Semen Kryvonos and following the court’s examination of the forged birth certificate attached to it, issued a ruling whereby Semen Kryvonos was groundlessly exempted from criminal liability due to the application of the Law of Ukraine "On Amnesty". The criminal case against Semen Kryvonos for bribing students was also closed

- Kravchenko emphasizes.

In addition, according to the available data, after carrying out the aforementioned criminal intent and avoiding criminal liability, in May 2018 Semen Kryvonos again applied to the Holosiivskyi District Court, this time with a claim to remove the information identifying him as the father.

The suspect in the criminal act attached to the statement of claim a DNA test report stating that the probability of Semen Kryvonos’s paternity was 0.00%

- the post says.

We remind you

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of the SAPO.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv