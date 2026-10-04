The General Staff reported how many Russian soldiers and pieces of equipment were destroyed at the front over the past day

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,540,700 personnel as of October 4. Over the past day, the Defense Forces killed and wounded another 1,750 occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Russian army also lost 6 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, and 3 air defense systems.

The losses of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were particularly significant: over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,742 operational-tactical-level UAVs. The total number of drones lost by Russia since the beginning of the invasion has reached 546,240 units.

Russia's equipment losses

In addition, over the past day, Russian troops lost 13 ground robotic systems and 527 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost 12,391 tanks, 25,483 armored combat vehicles, 50,686 artillery systems, 2,179 MLRS, and 1,686 air defense systems.

Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka