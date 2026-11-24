Semen Kryvonos at a conference in Rome (a still from the video)

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, went on a business trip to Rome instead of attending a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission, where he had a six-minute speech at a forum. In addition to him, officials from Lebanon, Kenya, Brazil and the Philippines took part in the panel discussion, UNN writes.

Context

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

After this, the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission and Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on November 23 at 12:00.

While speaking with journalists, Kryvonos and Klymenko said that they would be unable to participate in the Temporary Investigative Commission meeting because of business trips to Rome, Brussels and Japan.

Details

It turned out that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos went on a business trip to Italy to participate in the Rome Forum on the Rule of Law — 2026, "Rule of Law Solutions for a World in Crisis." The forum itself is taking place on Tuesday, November 24, while the panel discussion featuring the Ukrainian anti-corruption official began at 15:00.

Along with the NABU director, the panel included Minister of Justice of the Republic of Lebanon Adel Nassar, Chief Justice of Kenya’s Supreme Court Martha Koome, Federal Court judge of Brazil’s Second Region Izabela Ferrari, and Filipino lawyer and Executive Director of SALIGAN Marie Hazel Lavitoria.

Incidentally, the speeches were moderated by the Director General of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) Jan Beagle, who said before Kryvonos’s speech that they had worked together in the past.

"Since 2015, IDLO has supported Ukraine’s efforts to strengthen the rule of law and combat corruption, including through partnership with NABU and other key institutions. We are also proud to note that Director Kryvonos is a former colleague of ours: he previously worked as a senior legal adviser at IDLO," Beagle said during the forum, which was broadcast live.

This clarification from the moderator may explain how the NABU director so quickly came to have an urgent speech at an international forum.

“Independence does not mean a lack of accountability.” The heads of NABU and SAPO are being summoned again to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission — Honcharenko

What Kryvonos discussed with colleagues from Africa and South America

It is worth noting that the NABU director’s speech lasted 6 minutes and 50 seconds. That was exactly how long Kryvonos needed to read a report from a sheet of paper about the fight against corruption in Ukraine.

He reminded foreign partners that Ukraine is at war and that the state spends the largest amounts of money on reconstruction, energy and defense. In his view, these are precisely the areas where the greatest corruption risks lie.

As an example, Kryvonos cited the NABU investigation codenamed "Midas," as well as the Energoatom case. According to him, NABU detectives documented this scheme for 15 months and collected more than a thousand hours of audio recordings. According to the investigation, approximately $100 million passed through the scheme.

The NABU director added that "Midas" is being prepared for submission to court for consideration on the merits.

Unexpectedly, Serhii Kryvonos spoke about elections in Ukraine.

"In addition, there is a deeper reason (Kryvonos did not specify the reason for what exactly — ed.). Free and fair elections are impossible under shelling and are illegal under martial law. Instead, Ukrainian democracy rests on a new social contract. Society has agreed to hold elections after the war, but in return demands government accountability and daily oversight of the fulfillment of promises," Kryvonos emphasized.

However, the latter is clearly also a problem for the NABU director himself. After all, the Bureau is accountable to Parliament, and ignoring summonses to meetings of a parliamentary temporary commission already constitutes a violation of the law and the "new social contract" mentioned by Kryvonos.

The NABU stated that it had not received an official invitation to the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's TSK. Honcharenko called it an “absolute circus.”

There then followed standard arguments about the need for Ukraine to join the European Union and for cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign anti-corruption agencies.

Also, while answering a question from his former colleague—the moderator—Kryvonos complained that NABU and SAPO face opposition to their investigations and that there are allegedly attempts to politicize their activities.

Let us remind you

After none of those invited on Monday showed up at the TSC, they are being summoned again to a commission meeting; this time, they were invited to choose a convenient date themselves: November 25, December 7, or December 11.

Honcharenko on the compulsory appearance of the heads of NABU and SAPO before the TSC: "This will be disgraceful in the eyes of the whole world"