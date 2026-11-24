In response to the change in the tactics of Russian terror, the government is taking additional measures to stabilize water supply and sewerage operations in major cities. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted several decisions, "some of which are not being disclosed for security reasons."

Their goal is to minimize, wherever possible, disruptions to water supply and wastewater services following Russian strikes on cities’ life-support systems. This primarily concerns critically important social facilities - the head of government noted.

Koretskyi called for accelerating the launch of distributed generation facilities and the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

He emphasized that local authorities, together with water utilities, must prepare schedules for regulating discharges from industrial enterprises and the operation of state and municipal institutions in order to reduce the load on sewerage networks during peak periods. At the same time, hospitals and other critically important facilities must operate continuously.

In the event of significant destruction caused by enemy strikes, it is necessary to ensure that people are promptly informed and to prepare plans for delivering drinking and technical water in case of temporary restrictions - Koretskyi said.

He also instructed officials to "speed up and improve the installation of backup power supplies for critical system components in every city and equip them with additional equipment and specialized machinery."

"All regions and the city of Kyiv must report on the state of preparations. Coordination is being provided by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development. It is necessary to think critically, be as prepared as possible, and respond promptly under any circumstances," the prime minister concluded.

Reminder

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development are launching a unified digital platform where people will be able to report outages of electricity, heating, and water supply.

The government is preparing urgent decisions to restore electricity, water, and heating after Russian attacks: what will change for Ukrainians