Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, based on reports from the relevant ministries, services, and regional heads, emphasized the importance of launching distributed generation facilities as quickly as possible. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

It is necessary to accelerate as much as possible the launch of already installed distributed generation facilities and to complete projects to protect critical infrastructure and provide backup power for heating and water supply systems. The government is allocating the necessary resources for this and expects responsible implementation - Koretskyi reported.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers, together with international partners, is working on an emergency winter aid package. Support from EU member states is being coordinated by the European Commission.

Overall, the prime minister noted, despite unprecedented Russian attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine began the heating season on time. As of today, more than 96% of boiler houses are operating, heating has been connected in nearly 94% of residential buildings and 95% of social infrastructure facilities.

The government has approved the procedure for payments of UAH 30,000 to energy and utility workers for restoring infrastructure after attacks by the Russian Federation