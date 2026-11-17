The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for paying UAH 30,000 monthly to energy workers and utility company employees engaged in emergency restoration work caused by Russian attacks. This is stated in Government Resolution No. 1425 dated November 11, 2026, UNN reports.

To approve the proposal of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport concerning the implementation, during the period of martial law but for no longer than two years from the date this resolution enters into force, of an experimental project to provide state assistance to employees of enterprises in the fuel and energy sector, housing and utilities sector, and public railway transport who are engaged in emergency restoration work - the resolution states.

According to the procedure approved by the resolution, the project applies to employees of fuel and energy sector enterprises, employees of housing and utilities enterprises, and employees of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" who are directly engaged in November–December 2026, January–March 2027, November–December 2027, and January–March 2028 in emergency restoration work on electricity, heating, gas, water supply and wastewater facilities (including in-building systems of apartment buildings), gas infrastructure facilities, oil and oil product storage and transportation facilities, as well as railway transport facilities damaged as a result of hostilities.

The document stipulates that the aforementioned employees will receive UAH 30,000 monthly for carrying out emergency restoration work.

For enterprises to be able to receive additional funds to pay their employees engaged in restoration work, the Ministry of Digital Transformation must create a unified list of enterprises whose employees are engaged in emergency restoration work on the Diia portal.

The unified list must contain the following information:

regarding the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry for Restoration: the name of the ministry;

identification code according to the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine;

regarding the enterprise:

name of the legal entity; identification code;

location of the legal entity;

type of enterprise by area (field) of activity (electricity, heating, gas, water supply and wastewater, public railway transport, or another area (field) of activity).

Enterprises whose employees are engaged in emergency restoration work shall, between the 6th and 15th days of the month, submit a list of state assistance recipients containing the following information:

surname, first name, and patronymic;

identification code and passport number of the citizen;

the recipient's current account number (according to the IBAN standard) and the name of the bank where the account is held;

contact telephone number;

name of profession.

We remind you that

UAH 30,000 monthly will be received by energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers restoring critical infrastructure facilities after Russian attacks during the autumn-winter period.