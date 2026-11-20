Nine-year-old Fiona, a hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States who became an internet celebrity thanks to her premature birth, has died. The tragedy was caused by a visitor's hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure. Veterinarians spent more than a week trying to save the animal. E! News reported this, citing the zoo administration, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on November 8. A visitor tossed a knitted hat, which was carried into the enclosure by airflow from a ceiling fan. Fiona accidentally swallowed the foreign object.

Veterinarians monitored the hippopotamus around the clock, conducting ultrasound examinations and a colonoscopy in an attempt to help her get rid of the hat.

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As recently as November 17, zoo staff were hopeful that the animal would recover; however, on November 19, they announced her death.

"She fought until she couldn't anymore"

Zoo Director Dave Jenike said that Fiona's death came as an unexpected blow to the entire team.

We are in shock right now. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore – he said.

Fiona was born in 2017, six weeks premature, and weighed only about 11 kilograms — an exceptionally low weight for her species. Her fight for life at the time attracted the attention of millions of people around the world.

The hippopotamus would have turned 10 in January. The zoo administration emphasized that Fiona would forever remain one of the most beloved animals in the institution's history.

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