Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that an agreement on the EU budget must be reached by December 31. He warned that after that date he would not give his consent, and also noted that he would not approve an "unbalanced agreement," UNN reports, citing Rapporteur.

Details

Emmanuel Macron again stated that, given the presidential election in France scheduled for April, he would have no "political conditions" to approve the agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) after the new year.

According to him, if an agreement cannot be reached, "discussions will resume in the second half of the year."

"Discussions may take place at the technical level during the first half of 2027, but officially they will resume only in the second half of 2027," he said.

"This will certainly mean significantly greater pressure and the risk of having to introduce a transitional period during which temporary arrangements (designed to last 12 months) will be in effect. This means that the budget will not be fully agreed by January 1, 2028. Therefore, I do not believe this is the best option for Europe," he added.

EU summit begins in Brussels: leaders to debate the budget and a loan to Ukraine

Background

As UNN reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on linking the EU budget and aid to Ukraine for the next year and subsequent years, arguing that all member states must make their contribution.

However, four countries—Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic—categorically rejected this plan. They may exercise their veto power.

As Rapporteur writes, most do not expect an agreement to be concluded this week, but Costa, with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron, seeks to reach an agreement by Christmas.