European leaders are arriving in Brussels today for a summit. The main political issues are the EU's long-term budget and a new loan for Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing Rapporteur.

Details

The summit is expected to last two days, November 26–27. However, as the negotiations are known to be difficult, the meeting may end late in the evening or on Friday morning.

The talks will begin with a "euro summit" among the 21 eurozone countries, where the economic and fiscal situation will be discussed.

Over lunch, all 27 European leaders will discuss who could replace outgoing European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. The final decision will be made next month.

"The most important items on the political menu are the EU's long-term budget for 2028–2034 and new loans for Ukraine next year," the publication says.

The EU's multiannual budget, or MFF, is the year's biggest political issue. "It is a test of the strength of European unity, a high political stake for all 27 EU countries, and a genuine battle of clashing national interests," the publication notes.

For European Council President António Costa, this is a "moment of truth and the most serious test of his own political authority, as he seeks to find a compromise between conflicting demands."

All 27 European leaders have veto power on difficult issues concerning the size of the budget, spending areas, and finding funds to finance the bloc's ambitions.

The leaders will also argue over which policy areas should receive funding and how much. These include the traditional areas of agricultural subsidies and financing for the "cohesion" of Europe's poorest regions, as well as the "new priorities" of competitiveness and security.

In addition, there are proposals to introduce new EU taxes, which are causing disputes among many governments, to finance spending and service common debt, which is expected to reach €1 trillion next year.

The question of how to ensure future support for Ukraine is also of great importance.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on linking the EU budget with aid to Ukraine for next year and the years ahead, arguing that all member states must contribute.

However, four countries—Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic—have categorically rejected this plan. They may exercise their veto power.

Most do not expect an agreement to be reached this week, but Costa, with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron, seeks to conclude a deal by Christmas.

The Ukraine issue

Disputes over Ukraine are expected on two fronts at the summit. The issue of financing Ukraine is closely linked to the EU's upcoming budget battles, and tensions among European leaders are high, the publication notes.

The first battle will center on a new €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027, with all 27 EU member states sharing the costs of common debt raised through the European budget.

Four countries—Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria—have said they will not take on new costs, creating the conditions for a fierce conflict.

Von der Leyen is "confident" that Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will join the loan to Ukraine

All these countries are heavily dependent on existing EU budget funds, particularly cohesion spending, which accounts for up to 10% of their GDP.

Their unwillingness to assume their share of the costs of servicing the loan has angered other countries.

"It is very difficult to understand why four countries that receive so much assistance from the EU are so selfish that they do not support it," an EU diplomat said.

A larger second confrontation is brewing behind the first conflict, as support for Ukraine at a crucial moment in the war with Russia affects broader negotiations on long-term spending, the publication notes.

The proposed EU budget for 2028–2034 reserves €100 billion for Ukraine over seven years. But there is a major problem, the publication writes.

Interest on other loans — €90 billion already agreed and €45 billion yet to be approved — will absorb most of these funds. EU diplomats and officials calculated that, depending on the cost of borrowing (which is currently high), interest payments will absorb most of the funds, between €55 billion and €65 billion.

This means that new loans will undoubtedly be needed. This lays the groundwork for a new, even larger dispute over whether all EU countries should take on this burden through joint borrowing, the publication points out.

Countries such as Germany and the Netherlands are reportedly set to tell Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria that they are not prepared to finance their payments under the "cohesion" programme unless those countries, in turn, pay for Ukraine.

EU has given the green light to the 2027 budget - what is envisaged for Ukraine