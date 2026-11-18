European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, presenting a proposal for an additional €45 billion for Ukraine, said on November 18 that she was "very confident" that all 27 member states would join, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, which had resisted. UNN reports this, citing EUObserver.

Details

The new funding will cover approximately two-thirds of what the Commission estimates to be a €70 billion hole in Ukraine’s budget for next year. It comes on top of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan agreed by EU leaders in December last year for 2026 and 2027, which has proved insufficient as the cost of the war continues to rise.

EU officially proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine - what are the terms, and what do Russian reparations have to do with it

The proposal consists of two legal texts. The instrument can be adopted by a qualified majority. But the question of whether the EU can borrow money against the long-term budget requires unanimity.

The European Commission hopes that partners such as Canada and Japan will cover the remainder of the budget gap.

Various mechanisms have been proposed to facilitate this. First, the European Commission wants the new G7 and EU loans to be repaid from profits generated by frozen Russian assets, as is already the case with the 2024 G7 loans.

"And we will [also] use this provision to repay our own loans," a senior official said.

At present, only €4 billion has been raised. The official expected the profit to amount to approximately €5–6 billion per year and said repayment would take "decades".

"I will have long since retired, and possibly even later, before this money comes back," the official also said.

Second, AAA-rated countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Canada could provide guarantees to the EU budget, capped at €5 billion, which would provide "a relatively cost-effective way of providing support to Ukraine", another official said.

So far, no partner has signed up. "I cannot say that there are assurances, that an agreement has been concluded, but there is expressed interest," the official said.

Ukraine is responsible for paying the interest, but officials acknowledge that Kyiv cannot afford this, so the first interest payments, due in 2028, could be covered by the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028–2034.

The European Commission’s budget proposal for July 2025 already included a €100 billion reserve for Ukraine, and Dombrovskis said it still needed to be agreed whether the interest costs would be added to or excluded from this amount.

One official estimated the cost of EU borrowing for Ukraine over the next budget period at approximately €42 billion, "depending on the pace of disbursements".

These costs will be distributed among the member states according to the usual key based on gross national income.

The European Commission will publish its borrowing plan for 2027 in the second half of December, officials told the press.

Resisting countries

Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic did not contribute to the €90 billion loan and, together with Bulgaria, want to remain outside the new one.

"Slovakia will not participate in providing another loan to Ukraine... Full stop. We have done enough," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said again ahead of the informal leaders’ summit in Dublin last week.

But von der Leyen said on Wednesday, November 18, that she was "very confident that we will reach an agreement among the 27 countries" and supported Merz’s call for all member states to participate. "I also support the Chancellor in this idea," she said.

Unlike last time, the loan will now be created within the EU’s long-term budget, meaning "a common budget, shared responsibility", von der Leyen said.

By separating civilian expenditure from military spending in the legal text from the outset, the European Commission hopes to win the support of the four participants. "There is no problem with indirectly transferring their obligations to the civilian component," von der Leyen also said.

"For some, it is easier to link this to civilian support than to military support," the senior official later explained.

EU will insist that reluctant countries support a new loan for Ukraine — Bloomberg