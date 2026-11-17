The European Union will propose a new package of loans for Ukraine on Wednesday, November 18, backed by all member states, as some capitals continue to evade supporting financing for the war-torn country. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We emphasize the need for this program to be supported by all 27 EU member states. Our ambition, of course, will be to ensure contributions from all countries," EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg on November 16.

The bloc is preparing to raise another €45 billion ($49.5 billion) through joint borrowing, as Ukraine's financing needs exceed the bloc's expectations. Kyiv faces an additional financing shortfall of around €70 billion, and the bloc aims to cover approximately two-thirds of this amount, with the remainder expected to be provided by other international partners.

EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT

The plan will largely replicate the mechanism the EU agreed on last December to raise €90 billion for Ukraine for this year and next. Under the arrangement, the European Commission borrows funds on capital markets on behalf of the bloc, while the EU budget provides guarantees for the debt. It then channels the funds to Ukraine.

Germany continues its longstanding opposition to joint borrowing as a general principle, but is prepared to support the current lending mechanism, Dombrovskis said.

Berlin, the largest contributor to the EU budget, insists that all member states participate in the new round of financing to help Ukraine, after Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia declined the loan package last year.

Costa tried to reassure Merz in a letter after the ultimatum regarding the EU budget and aid to Ukraine - media

Discussions with these countries will take place next week, when EU leaders meet to discuss financing for Ukraine - the publication notes.

Possible delays in securing political support could complicate the International Monetary Fund's disbursement of the final financing tranche of approximately $1.66 billion to Ukraine by the end of the year, the publication writes.

IMF will continue negotiations online after its mission to Ukraine: no agreement yet, with $1.6 billion at stake

The IMF, it is noted, needs assurances that the Ukrainian economy will remain resilient over the next 12 months. The fund's executive board will meet in December.

"This does not mean that everything — all decisions — must be adopted, or that all rules must be adopted, but there must be clarity and convincing commitments that this will happen," Dombrovskis said.

Renewed efforts toward joint borrowing reflect the ongoing deadlock over using Russia's immobilized central bank assets more directly to finance Ukraine, the publication notes. Around €210 billion in Russian sovereign assets are frozen in the EU, most of them held at the Belgian institution Euroclear.

Euroclear sees no "magic solution" for transferring Russian assets to Ukraine

Despite renewed efforts to use Russian assets, Belgium continues to demand broad guarantees and risk-sharing before agreeing to a structure that could expose it to legal or financial claims from Moscow. The EU is already using profits generated from the frozen assets to support Ukraine, while the principal amount remains immobilized.