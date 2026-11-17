The second and third reviews of the IMF’s EFF program to finance Ukraine will continue in an online format after "significant progress" was achieved. A staff-level agreement has not yet been reached—the completion of discussions and agreement on decisions lie ahead. Successful reviews will enable Ukraine to access an approximately $1.6 billion tranche. The NBU reported this on November 17, UNN writes.

IMF experts and the Ukrainian authorities have made significant progress in discussing economic and financial policy issues under the second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The discussions will continue online - the NBU statement said, citing an IMF press release.

Over the past week, the team of the National Bank of Ukraine, led by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, as well as representatives of the Ukrainian government, worked with the IMF mission in online and offline formats.

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As a result, the parties made significant progress in agreeing on economic and financial policy measures under the second and third reviews of the EFF program - the National Bank said.

Has Ukraine fulfilled its commitments?

The Ukrainian authorities, the NBU emphasized, "fulfilled all quantitative performance criteria as of the end of September." "Also, as of the end of October, two of the six structural benchmarks had been met, two more had been met with delays, and work on fulfilling the remaining two is ongoing," the statement said.

Work on finalizing the agreement on the package of measures is continuing online with the aim of reaching a staff-level agreement in the near future. Successful second and third reviews of the EFF program will enable Ukraine to access approximately $1.6 billion (SDR 1.207 billion) - the NBU reported.

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Fund experts, it is noted, emphasize that "program performance improved after the first review, despite a more challenging security and economic situation." "It is critically important to maintain this reform momentum going forward to unlock already agreed financing and mobilize additional revenues and donor support to secure financing guarantees," the IMF press release states.

For its part, the National Bank, as noted, "ensured the fulfillment of all commitments undertaken under the program." "This concerns the implementation of monetary policy, maintaining price and financial stability, ensuring the resilience of the banking system, and continuing to implement reforms within the financial sector," the National Bank explained.

"Despite the significant increase in security risks, the National Bank managed to preserve financial stability. The banking sector remains liquid, well-capitalized, and profitable, with substantial capital and liquidity buffers, while the share of non-performing loans remains low," the statement said.

IMF conclusions

IMF experts, it is reported, "noted an acceleration in credit growth to 31.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, while noting that credit risks to the financial sector are increasing due to intensified attacks on businesses’ assets and logistics and export infrastructure." "The insurance sector is facing increased demand for insurance payouts," the statement said.

Fund experts emphasize that "reliable access to financing remains critically important for businesses’ ability to withstand current shocks."

The NBU’s monetary policy, as noted, "remains aimed at containing inflation and keeping inflation expectations under control amid heightened inflationary pressures caused by external and domestic supply shocks."

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"The Fund’s statement following the mission also contains an important point: the independence of the NBU, with legally established safeguards, remains a critically important pillar for maintaining macrofinancial stability," the National Bank noted.

For the National Bank, ensuring consistency and predictability in economic policy remains fundamentally important, even amid exceptionally high uncertainty. We are fulfilling our commitments under the cooperation program with the IMF, preserving financial stability, and continuing to implement the necessary reforms. Discussions and the coordination of the decisions required to reach a staff-level agreement are nearing completion — said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi.

The National Bank pointed to the constructive dialogue, professional cooperation, and consistent support for Ukraine from the IMF team.

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