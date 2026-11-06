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IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4670 views

The IMF mission begins the second and third reviews of the EFF program for Ukraine. The parties will also agree on the parameters of the 2027 budget.

IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi held talks with Mateusz Szczurek, Director of the IMF’s European Department, and the Fund’s mission. On Monday, the mission will begin work as part of the second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, following which Ukraine may receive $1.67 billion, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the parties discussed fiscal policy, the financial sector, the de-shadowing of the economy, the 2027 budget, as well as attracting international financing in 2027–2028. The teams of the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Ukraine will work jointly on these issues with the IMF mission.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft State Budget for 2027 in the first reading. The government plans to revise the document and submit it for consideration in the second reading following consultations with the IMF.

"It is important to have agreed parameters for all key indicators and volumes of external financing. The budget must be balanced, respond to the challenges of wartime, and guarantee funding for the state’s priority needs," Koretskyi stressed.

The Prime Minister thanked the IMF for its consistent support for Ukraine.

"We look forward to fruitful cooperation," the prime minister added.

The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the 2027 Budget for its second reading, taking the IMF’s requirements into account — Koretskyi03.11.26, 14:18 • 4142 views

Antonina Tumanova

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