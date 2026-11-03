The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the 2027 Budget for its second reading, taking the IMF’s requirements into account — Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" taking into account the IMF’s requirements. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

A meeting was held on preparing the State Budget for 2027 for its second reading. The parliament’s leadership, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, the chair of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, and the Minister of Finance joined it. This is a wartime budget. The Government’s priorities remain unchanged: financing security and defense, the state’s financial resilience, and an adequate level of social support. It is also essential that the budget correspond to the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund - Koretskyi wrote.

According to him, the government’s task now is to process the budget conclusions adopted by the Verkhovna Rada following the first reading.

The deadlines are clear, so we are working promptly to prepare a high-quality document for the second reading - Koretskyi added.

Background

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada supported the 2027 budget with 239 votes. The priorities include defense, social payments, and pay increases for military personnel.