The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly downgraded its forecast for the dynamics of Ukraine's economy. This is stated in a release following the IMF mission, which worked in a hybrid format in Lviv and Warsaw last week, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that instead of real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1% this year and an acceleration to 3.5% next year, the Fund now expects GDP to decline by 0.5% this year and by up to 1.0% next year.

The economic forecast was significantly downgraded compared with the period of the first review. This is due to the increasingly difficult security situation, intensified attacks on economic infrastructure, and the assumption that the war will continue throughout 2027 - the document states.

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The IMF believes that, despite the efforts of the Ukrainian government aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability and overall resilience, the outlook remains highly uncertain, as the war continues to inflict heavy losses on the population and the economy.

"As critical expenditures will remain elevated over the medium term, particularly for defense and reconstruction, proposals for further expanding non-defense spending must be aligned with the realities of limited financial capabilities and the need to restore fiscal and debt sustainability. The authorities must carefully limit new spending initiatives to programs that deliver significant economic and social outcomes in order to prioritize resources for the highest-priority needs," the Fund concluded.

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