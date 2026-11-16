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Ukraine received another €1.71 billion from the EU for drones, ammunition and air defense — details from Brussels and Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The EU allocated €1.71 billion to Ukraine for drones, ammunition and air defense systems. This is the eighth defense payment under the Ukraine Support Loan.

Ukraine received another €1.71 billion from the EU for drones, ammunition and air defense — details from Brussels and Kyiv

The European Commission has allocated Ukraine a further €1.71 billion for drones, ammunition and air defense systems. The EU institution announced this on November 16. Kyiv responded to the new assistance, UNN reports.

Today, the European Commission allocated €1.71 billion to Ukraine under the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan. This payment will finance drones, ammunition and air defense systems, including early-warning radars and missiles, to meet Ukraine’s urgent military defense needs in its defense against Russia’s war of aggression

- the European Commission reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented, saying that "today we have allocated €1.71 billion to help procure drones, ammunition and air defense systems for Ukraine. We will continue our steadfast support for Ukraine – just as we have done every day since the first day of Russia’s war of aggression. And we continue working toward a just and lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Europe’s security."

This is reportedly the eighth payment made to Ukraine under the defense component of the Ukraine Support Loan. "It will support the procurement of defense equipment from Ukrainian and European manufacturers. Around 40% of the total amount of the payments will be directed toward financing contracts with manufacturers registered in the EU," the statement said.

"By the end of 2026, €23.6 billion in EU financial support will still be available to Ukraine. This includes around €19.2 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan, comprising €10.2 billion to support the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial capacity and €9.0 billion in budget support. In addition, almost €4.4 billion in budget support remains available this year under the Ukraine Facility, excluding the top-up to the Ukraine Support Loan. The release of these funds depends on the fulfillment of the legal requirements set out in the relevant legal frameworks," the statement said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU and its Member States have reportedly provided Ukraine with total support amounting to €237.6 billion, including €3.8 billion from proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets.

According to reports, following Ukraine’s submission of its Financial Strategy in March 2026, the EU Council adopted an implementing decision on April 23, 2026, defining the assistance to be provided to Ukraine in 2026. It provides for support of up to €45 billion for 2026, including €16.7 billion in budget support and €28.3 billion to support Ukraine’s defense-industrial capacity.

"Under the defense component, the European Commission has already allocated €18.1 billion. The defense component focuses on rebuilding and modernizing Ukraine’s defense-technological and industrial base, while supporting its gradual integration into the European defense-technological and industrial base," the statement said.

Supplement

The EU Council separately stated on November 16 that it had adopted a decision allowing Ukraine to receive just under €8 billion under the Ukraine Facility in the near future, of which around €5 billion comes from resources allocated through the Ukraine Support Loan in 2026. This is the largest single payment ever made by the EU to Ukraine under this mechanism.

Ukraine’s response

"I thank the European Commission and the European Council for approving the largest one-off payment for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, worth nearly €8 billion. I thank President Ursula von der Leyen for her personal efforts to accelerate the preparation of this payment, given Ukraine’s growing budgetary needs ahead of winter and the intensification of Russian attacks on our energy, heating and water supply, as well as other critical infrastructure.

It is important that this decision was adopted after Ukraine fulfilled more than 20 reform commitments and confirms that Ukraine is delivering on what we agree with the European Union. The key thing is that this progress should also be reflected in the opening of the final two negotiating clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. I thank everyone in Europe who makes such strong steps possible. Ukraine’s financial resilience is key to guaranteeing our shared European security," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized on social media on November 16.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, who is in Brussels on a visit today, also confirmed that "the EU Council adopted a decision to allocate nearly €8 billion in financial support to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program."

"We expect the tranche to arrive in the near future. Taking these funds into account, Ukraine will receive a total of €13.57 billion this year under the Ukraine Facility. This is important support for preserving Ukraine’s financial resilience and meeting the state’s priority needs amid the full-scale war," Koretskyi wrote on social media.

According to him, the decision "was made possible by Ukraine’s fulfillment of the commitments stipulated in the Ukraine Plan for the second quarter of 2026, as well as by the joint work of the government and Parliament. A number of important decisions have been adopted in public administration, the financial sector, energy, and other areas." "It is important to maintain the pace and ensure the fulfillment of the next indicators of the Ukraine Plan, on which further funding under the Ukraine Facility depends. I thank our European partners for their unwavering unity and support for Ukraine," Koretskyi said.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, Koretskyi has already held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We discussed Ukraine’s financial resilience, support for our economy, and European integration. I thanked her for the €1.7 billion from the EU to strengthen defense under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds arrived in the Treasury account today and will be directed toward priority defense needs. Taking this tranche into account, Ukraine has already received €14.6 billion in defense financing under this mechanism," Koretskyi said.

"The main priority now is predictable funding for 2027. The European Union plays a decisive role here. There is a clear understanding regarding the Ukraine Support Loan. We expect the first funds to arrive at the beginning of the year. At the same time, we are working with other partners outside the EU to fully cover budgetary and defense needs.

A separate topic is energy and emergency assistance this winter, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the European Commission discussed.

Regarding EU membership, we expect the fourth and fifth negotiating clusters to be opened as early as December. A strong and economically resilient Ukraine means security for all of Europe. I thank Ursula von der Leyen for her leadership, determination, and consistent support for Ukraine," the Prime Minister wrote.

Julia Shramko

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