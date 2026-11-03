$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
01:35 PM • 796 views
The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when
01:16 PM • 5784 views
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainians
12:23 PM • 11987 views
Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained
11:38 AM • 16593 views
Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22940 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
10:57 AM • 15690 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Merz ahead of talks in Abu DhabiVideo
09:57 AM • 19350 views
The US is preparing a request to NATO to increase contributions for arms deliveries to Ukraine — Bloomberg
09:22 AM • 15045 views
SBI is investigating the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka — criminal proceedings have been initiated
08:26 AM • 20452 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the day of the US electionsPhoto
08:14 AM • 20074 views
Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficult
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 37519 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 40410 views
Russia attacked the energy infrastructure - which regions suffered damage and outagesPhotoNovember 3, 06:37 AM • 22270 views
3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air ForceNovember 3, 07:41 AM • 17376 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in content08:40 AM • 14183 views
Publications
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22953 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 50484 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 58669 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 61297 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 63170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Melania Trump
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in content08:40 AM • 14247 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 40496 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 37603 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 yearsNovember 3, 03:05 AM • 32308 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regionsNovember 3, 02:05 AM • 28876 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-59
Gold

The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

The moratorium on tariff increases will remain in effect in Ukraine until the end of martial law. The Ministry of Energy first plans to strengthen targeted support for households.

The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when
Illustrative photo

The moratorium on raising tariffs in Ukraine remains in effect. Any changes to the tariff-setting system will be possible only after martial law ends. The Ministry of Energy responded this way to the IMF's technical report, which presents two scenarios for a gradual review of gas and electricity tariffs in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The position is clear and unchanged: the moratorium on raising tariffs in Ukraine remains in effect. Any changes to the tariff-setting system under the current law will be possible only after martial law ends 

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy added that Ukraine is developing a long-term Road Map for reforming the energy sector. Its key component is protecting people.

We are working on an improved model of targeted support for receiving subsidies and benefits. Together with our partners, we are beginning to create a single online platform based on the one-bill principle, where all bills and all government support will be available in one window, integrated with state registers through Diia. Targeted social support for people will be the first step in these transformations 

- the ministry added.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the development of the Road Map is part of Ukraine's international commitments. This concerns further integration into the European energy market, which is a prerequisite for our country's full membership in the European Union.

The document also covers other areas: strengthening the resilience of the energy system after Russian attacks, restoring energy markets, and ensuring transparent and independent corporate governance in state-owned energy companies.

The IMF's expert recommendations are important for Ukraine as proposals. However, decisions will be made by the state, and their sequence is clear: first, an effective support model for Ukrainian families, and only then — changes in pricing, the ministry said.

In addition

The Ministry of Energy added that, in the IMF's technical report, the Fund's experts assessed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector. The report covers a broad range of issues and is based on the 2021 household consumption structure. It models several scenarios. All of them are calculations, not commitments, and none of them provides for immediate implementation. The report is needed so that the state can see a detailed financial picture of the current support system and assess various reform options.

The IMF's analysis is part of long-term work on a reform that includes supporting people and rebuilding the energy system after Russian attacks. Implementing this reform will allow Ukraine to successfully complete European integration and become part of a united Europe.

The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the 2027 Budget for its second reading, taking the IMF’s requirements into account — Koretskyi03.11.26, 14:18 • 1360 views

As a reminder

The International Monetary Fund presented two scenarios for a gradual review of gas and electricity tariffs in Ukraine. Experts propose reducing state support for energy consumption over three years and switching to tariffs that cover the costs of energy supply. The estimated period for implementing the reform is 2027–2029.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Tariffs
Laws
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
International Monetary Fund
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
European Union
Europe
Ukraine