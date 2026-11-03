The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when

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The moratorium on raising tariffs in Ukraine remains in effect. Any changes to the tariff-setting system will be possible only after martial law ends. The Ministry of Energy responded this way to the IMF's technical report, which presents two scenarios for a gradual review of gas and electricity tariffs in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The position is clear and unchanged: the moratorium on raising tariffs in Ukraine remains in effect. Any changes to the tariff-setting system under the current law will be possible only after martial law ends - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy added that Ukraine is developing a long-term Road Map for reforming the energy sector. Its key component is protecting people.

We are working on an improved model of targeted support for receiving subsidies and benefits. Together with our partners, we are beginning to create a single online platform based on the one-bill principle, where all bills and all government support will be available in one window, integrated with state registers through Diia. Targeted social support for people will be the first step in these transformations - the ministry added.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the development of the Road Map is part of Ukraine's international commitments. This concerns further integration into the European energy market, which is a prerequisite for our country's full membership in the European Union.

The document also covers other areas: strengthening the resilience of the energy system after Russian attacks, restoring energy markets, and ensuring transparent and independent corporate governance in state-owned energy companies.

The IMF's expert recommendations are important for Ukraine as proposals. However, decisions will be made by the state, and their sequence is clear: first, an effective support model for Ukrainian families, and only then — changes in pricing, the ministry said.

In addition

The Ministry of Energy added that, in the IMF's technical report, the Fund's experts assessed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector. The report covers a broad range of issues and is based on the 2021 household consumption structure. It models several scenarios. All of them are calculations, not commitments, and none of them provides for immediate implementation. The report is needed so that the state can see a detailed financial picture of the current support system and assess various reform options.

The IMF's analysis is part of long-term work on a reform that includes supporting people and rebuilding the energy system after Russian attacks. Implementing this reform will allow Ukraine to successfully complete European integration and become part of a united Europe.

The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the 2027 Budget for its second reading, taking the IMF’s requirements into account — Koretskyi

As a reminder

The International Monetary Fund presented two scenarios for a gradual review of gas and electricity tariffs in Ukraine. Experts propose reducing state support for energy consumption over three years and switching to tariffs that cover the costs of energy supply. The estimated period for implementing the reform is 2027–2029.