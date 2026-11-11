Ukraine adopted laws under its commitments to the IMF and the EU — Koretskyi explained what comes next

Ukraine has pushed through parliament the laws required for its commitments to the IMF and the EU. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on November 11, explaining what comes next, writes UNN.

Which laws are being referred to

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a number of bills important for fulfilling our international commitments under the Ukraine Facility, our agreements with the IMF, and other mechanisms of international support," Koretskyi said on social media.

"In particular, the bills simplifying VAT administration, improving banking procedures, and introducing simplified bankruptcy procedures for small and microbusinesses have been adopted as a whole," he noted.

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He also said that two bills from the SEPA package, necessary for Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area, had been supported in the first reading. "In the future, this will make international transfers for citizens and businesses faster and cheaper," he said.

Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine’s accession to the euro payments area — this should simplify transfers

What comes next

"These decisions pave the way for receiving the next tranche of international financial assistance," Koretskyi stressed.

He expressed his gratitude to the members of parliament for supporting these initiatives.

"The government is working closely with parliament. All ministers are involved in the work of the relevant committees and parliamentary groups," the Prime Minister emphasized.

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