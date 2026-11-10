The EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
07:41 AM • 9614 views
Ukrainian delegation has begun work in Abu Dhabi — who are the first meetings with
07:29 AM • 9818 views
The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT
07:00 AM • 9722 views
Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador
06:40 AM • 11306 views
Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 15627 views
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
05:59 AM • 12160 views
Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia
05:36 AM • 14297 views
It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi
05:33 AM • 11505 views
Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia
04:16 AM • 14826 views
Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites
03:55 AM • 15313 views
Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatumsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A ceasefire in Ukraine will not even be discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi – NYTNovember 9, 10:37 PM • 14611 views
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is knownNovember 9, 10:51 PM • 19463 views
The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with RussiaNovember 9, 11:16 PM • 13801 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 12598 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 11370 views
Publications
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 15641 views
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 35009 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State BudgetNovember 9, 03:25 PM • 36403 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
November 9, 02:33 PM • 34490 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billionNovember 9, 02:15 PM • 33534 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died05:53 AM • 9140 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner Bros05:06 AM • 9740 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 11702 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 12917 views
Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money backNovember 10, 01:05 AM • 10274 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
Il-78
Series
Film

The EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The EU plans to cover about two-thirds of Ukraine’s additional €70 billion funding shortfall in 2027. This amounts to €45 billion.

The EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall

The European Union aims to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s funding shortfall out of €70 billion in 2027. EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters this on November 9, upon arriving at a Eurogroup meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The European Commissioner pointed to the Ukraine Support Loan for 2027, "where we are building on the approach we have this year, with financing amounting to €45 billion, approximately one-third for budget support, two-thirds for defense support, and part of the budget support."

According to him, the funding is "divided equally between macro-financial assistance and the Ukraine Facility."

The EU is seeking another €70 billion for Ukraine: Euronews has learned the options20.10.26, 10:45 • 23150 views

And in parallel, we are working on covering Ukraine’s funding shortfall, which turned out to be larger than expected, meaning an additional €70 billion, of which the EU aims to cover approximately two-thirds, that is, to be precise, another €45 billion, but we are currently working on these options, which will be presented to the member states later

- Dombrovskis said.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT 09.11.26, 18:57 • 9638 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine