The EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall

The European Union aims to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s funding shortfall out of €70 billion in 2027. EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters this on November 9, upon arriving at a Eurogroup meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The European Commissioner pointed to the Ukraine Support Loan for 2027, "where we are building on the approach we have this year, with financing amounting to €45 billion, approximately one-third for budget support, two-thirds for defense support, and part of the budget support."

According to him, the funding is "divided equally between macro-financial assistance and the Ukraine Facility."

The EU is seeking another €70 billion for Ukraine: Euronews has learned the options

And in parallel, we are working on covering Ukraine’s funding shortfall, which turned out to be larger than expected, meaning an additional €70 billion, of which the EU aims to cover approximately two-thirds, that is, to be precise, another €45 billion, but we are currently working on these options, which will be presented to the member states later - Dombrovskis said.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT