Costa tried to reassure Merz in a letter after the ultimatum regarding the EU budget and aid to Ukraine - media

The President of the European Council, António Costa, responded to a letter from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that sparked discussions, in which he demanded that approval of the EU budget be linked to an agreement on aid to Ukraine. Four countries have already rejected the German chancellor’s ultimatum. UNN reports this, citing Euronews.

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European Council President António Costa "tried to reassure German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz after he sent a letter with an ultimatum linking the EU budget to funding for Ukraine by all member states."

In the letter seen by Euronews, Costa said that "the discussion of these two issues will take place at the end of the month at a special summit in Brussels, after the European Commission submits proposals to cover Ukraine’s financial deficit."

Merz sought to have the discussion held at the informal summit in Dublin this week.

"Given the current developments, I will set aside time for an in-depth discussion of the situation around Ukraine at the upcoming informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin," Costa said, thereby giving Merz an opportunity to raise the issue among other European leaders.

The EU has promised to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion budget deficit, or about €45 billion, using an instrument that has not yet been determined. Given the enormous scale of the needs, a new round of common borrowing quickly became the most likely option.

EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall

Merz informed Costa that the commitment to provide Ukraine with new aid was a "key precondition" for approving the next EU budget. Thus, he is effectively linking two highly contentious issues, both of which require unanimity, the publication notes.

"Supporting Ukraine is a matter of our common European security, and the burden of this support should be shared in the same way," Merz wrote.

Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria have already opposed Merz’s ultimatum, while Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called it "blackmail."

These four countries want to opt out of participating in any future loans for Ukraine, the publication writes.

Not blackmail, but a joint European task — Merz rejects Fico's accusations regarding financing for Ukraine