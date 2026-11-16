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EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT
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EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

The European Commission plans to raise €45 billion to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financing shortfall next year. The decision requires the support of all 27 EU countries.

EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT

The European Commission will propose raising a €45 billion loan from the EU budget to finance Ukraine. Financial Times reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Next year, Ukraine will face a funding shortfall of approximately €70 billion, and the EU’s executive body has promised to help cover two-thirds of this amount, while urging other Western allies to increase their support.

EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall10.11.26, 10:04 • 3951 view

The European Commission will propose borrowing funds from the EU budget in a proposal to be presented to member states on Wednesday (November 18 — ed.), 

four sources familiar with the plan said.

The funding mechanism, it is noted, "will be identical to the method used last year" to support the existing €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

The funds were intended to meet Ukraine’s financing needs for this year and next, but the intensification of the destruction caused by Russia’s attacks on Ukraine has increased Ukraine’s funding shortfall. Three EU countries — the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — were granted the right to opt out of paying interest associated with the €90 billion loan.

The new loan of approximately €45 billion "will require the support of all 27 EU capitals, but these three countries, as well as Bulgaria, have already said they will not participate in future financing for Ukraine."

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Their position prompted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz last week to threaten to delay the agreement on the bloc’s joint budget for 2028–34 unless all EU countries contribute to financing Ukraine next year and beyond.

Germany is the largest net contributor to the EU budget and Europe’s largest bilateral donor to Ukraine. The four countries seeking exemption from financing Ukraine are net recipients.

"After Merz’s threat, the two decisions — on financing Ukraine and the bloc’s joint budget — became linked," three sources familiar with the situation said. "EU leaders will discuss both issues at a summit in Brussels on November 26 and 27, seeking to make a decision by the end of the year," the publication reports.

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Combining these two issues is a way to "protect" funding for Ukraine from a future veto, sources say, as countries dependent on EU funding will be forced to choose between supporting Ukraine and losing budget funds.

"It raises the stakes, but it means there is no chance that these things can happen in parallel. There is one big issue," one of the sources said.

Brussels and Berlin are concerned that securing future funding for Ukraine will become increasingly difficult, as the bloc faces a series of elections in Spain, France, Italy and Poland, the publication notes.

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of the country’s presidential election in April 2027, has already said she will stop supporting Ukraine if she succeeds Emmanuel Macron.

"We can no longer do this": Le Pen opposes further financial support for Ukraine16.10.26, 13:15 • 11936 views

However, others warned that this tactic could backfire if countries feel they are being blackmailed.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wrote to European Council President António Costa that "an agreement on future financing for Ukraine cannot be a prerequisite for the adoption of the next [EU budget]" in a letter seen by the FT.

"The [European] Union must preserve its ability to define and finance its own long-term policies and priorities, regardless of how the situation develops," Babiš added.

Even countries that support Ukraine, such as Ireland, have also expressed concern.

"Some countries are now linking this to the negotiations [on the EU budget], which... causes me some concern, but I understand why, because some countries have made a very significant contribution," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said at the EU leaders’ summit last week.

Costa tried to reassure Merz in a letter after the ultimatum regarding the EU budget and aid to Ukraine - media11.11.26, 15:15 • 5136 views

Julia Shramko

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