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Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2928 views

The European Commission is preparing the 22nd package of sanctions against the Russian Federation and a proposal to cover Ukraine's financial needs in 2027. They will be presented before the EU summit.

Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the peace talks in Abu Dhabi and positively assessed the involvement of Europeans. At the same time, the senior EU official announced the presentation of a new package of sanctions against russia and a proposal on support for Ukraine ahead of the next EU summit. She said this to journalists upon arriving at the informal summit of European leaders in Dublin, Ireland, on November 12, UNN writes.

Details

"I am very much looking forward to the meeting of the European Political Community and the informal European Council here in Dublin. We will discuss many topics, but we will also discuss the peace talks in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines," von der Leyen said.

"I very much welcome the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, and it is good that Europeans were represented to protect our interests, as well as because President Zelenskyy requested it. And he asked Europeans to support him in these negotiations, and we will support Ukraine, whether in wartime or in peacetime," the President of the European Commission stressed.

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FT11.11.26, 09:22 • 7160 views

Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived at the summit in Dublin. The President of Ukraine was welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

On sanctions against russia and support for Ukraine

"In this context, it should also be noted that we are preparing the 22nd package of sanctions. And we, as the European Commission, are preparing a proposal on how to cover Ukraine's financial needs in 2027. We will present the package of sanctions and the proposal regarding financial needs to the next European Council," von der Leyen stressed.

EU to approve new sanctions against Russia on November 16 - French Foreign Ministry12.11.26, 10:56 • 2530 views

A special meeting of the European Council has been convened for November 26-27, 2026. The main topics are expected to be the EU's multiannual budget for 2028-2034 and the allocation of financial assistance to Ukraine for 2027.

EU seeks to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall10.11.26, 10:04 • 3815 views

Julia Shramko

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