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Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

European officials are considering reviving Cold War-era agreements on conflict prevention and missiles.

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FT

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia restrictions on the deployment of missiles and Cold War-era conflict-prevention mechanisms, amid peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

European officials said they were open to discussing the restoration of Cold War-era conflict-prevention mechanisms, such as the Open Skies treaty, which allowed the United States and the Soviet Union to conduct surveillance of each other’s military facilities, or treaties limiting the deployment of certain missiles

- the publication says.

The Trump administration raised the issue last week of new "frameworks" for European security agreed with Moscow, which alarmed European capitals, which insisted that they must be involved in any such negotiations and that a settlement in Ukraine must come first.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia on the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10, Europeans, Ukraine and the United States held discussions that, as the American side later reported, "focused on how to develop existing European institutions and security agreements after the end of the war in Ukraine."

"The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements and clearly stated that a strong NATO would remain the central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defence," the American side said.

Security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture: Witkoff reveals details of the first talks in Abu Dhabi10.11.26, 11:43 • 6490 views

Julia Shramko

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