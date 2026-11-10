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Security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture: Witkoff reveals details of the first talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The United States, Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. Witkoff emphasized security guarantees and NATO’s role.

Security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture: Witkoff reveals details of the first talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff made a statement  after the first meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine and European partners on November 10, mentioning, among other things, discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture, UNN writes.

Details

"Ahead of the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine and European partners met to continue closely coordinating efforts to end the war in Ukraine and create the conditions for lasting peace, including support for reliable security guarantees as part of any settlement," Witkoff wrote on X.

According to him, the discussions "took place jointly between the United States, Ukraine and European partners, reflecting their shared goals, ongoing consultations and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security."

"The participants emphasized that any future agreements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent decision-making, and ensure reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," Witkoff said.

"The shared goal is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security system that will strengthen Ukraine's long-term security and build the trust necessary to achieve a negotiated settlement," Trump's envoy said.

"Alongside the central focus on lasting peace, the discussions covered the development of existing European institutions and security arrangements after the end of the war in Ukraine. The participants also recognized that addressing post-war security challenges and reducing the risk of conflict are of paramount importance. They discussed how to ensure reliable mechanisms for managing risks and avoiding dangerous escalation," he said.

"The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and clearly stated that a strong NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense," Witkoff said.

He stated that "the United States, Ukraine and European partners will continue to work closely throughout the negotiating process with the shared goal of advancing toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace."

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Julia Shramko

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