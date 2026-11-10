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Kushner made his first statement amid the start of talks between Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3256 views

Jared Kushner said he hoped for an open and candid dialogue. The talks began on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Kushner made his first statement amid the start of talks between Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation

U.S. President’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner made his first statement in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia began on November 10, saying that he hoped for an "open, candid and full-fledged dialogue." The relevant video from the talks was published online, UNN reports.

Details

"I will say that over the past two months we have had really good discussions with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and President Trump really wants peace. He believes that this war has been going on for far too long. He is very concerned about the enormous losses it is inflicting on many people, the number of deaths, and the humanitarian problems it has caused. And he really asked us to make additional efforts to try to find a solution that will hopefully bring an end to the war, but will also leave both sides in a much stronger position to begin using the full potential of what their two remarkable countries are capable of achieving. So it has been very pleasant to speak with everyone," Kushner said.

"We have narrowed the gap in terms of what we need to do, and I think we have some good ideas about how to overcome it," he continued.

I hope that today we will be able to have an open, candid and full-fledged dialogue, (...) to try to make further progress

- Kushner said.

"And we have just concluded a very good meeting with the Ukrainians and with our European partners, with whom we have also been working every day over the past two months in particular. And I think that many of the ideas we will discuss today are ideas that we all generated together," Trump’s envoy said.

Kushner said that "what we are seeing from both sides, and the question Europeans ask us most often, is: are the Russians and this president really ready for peace? And based on what Steve and I heard from him, we can say very firmly that we believe they are, under the right conditions. And then the Russians ask the same questions about the Ukrainians and Europeans. Are they really ready for peace? So today we hope not only to discuss bilateral issues between the countries and how we can end the war and provide appropriate humanitarian assistance, but also how we can establish the right security relations between Ukraine, Russia and Europe, not only to end this war, but also to create new frameworks and a new understanding, drawing on different institutions and an understanding of the past."

"We are taking what works, trying to determine what has failed while we are in this position, and hopefully creating new frameworks that will lead us to decades, if not centuries, of peace. Hopefully, this will be the last war we have here, and we will be able to achieve that. So I want to thank everyone who has had the courage to come here today," he said.

"I know that there are strong emotions on this matter in both sides, in Europe, Ukraine and Russia, but I truly appreciate the courage and leadership that everyone here is demonstrating by coming here today, and I think we will have a very productive few days," Kushner emphasized.

Supplement

Talks in the Ukraine–U.S.–Russia trilateral format began in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The head of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, said that the agenda includes key issues related to ending hostilities and bringing peace closer.

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi earlier by meeting with representatives of Europe and NATO, to which the U.S. side was also expected to join, said a member of Ukraine’s delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to Umerov, Ukraine’s key priorities are ending hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer.

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "work out the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe," a source in the Russian delegation indicated.

Julia Shramko

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