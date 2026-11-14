General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield

Illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of one of the key hubs of the Russian oil system — the "Samara" linear production and dispatch station (LPDS), as well as the airfield hosting Russian military aviation, "Lipetsk-2," in the Lipetsk region, UNN writes.

Details

"Strikes on the place where Russian Urals is produced and on the airfield," the statement says.

"On November 13, Ukraine’s Defense Forces once again struck one of the most important hubs of the Russian oil system — the ‘Samara’ linear production and dispatch station near the settlement of Prosvet in the Samara region. A fire broke out at the facility — several oil tanks are burning," the General Staff said.

This station, as noted, is the "heart of Russia’s oil industry." "An industry that finances the war. Oil arrives here via main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia, where it is blended and the Urals export grade is formed. Urals accounts for up to half of all Russian oil exports. Thus, every tank struck in Samara directly hits the main source of money with which the aggressor pays for missiles, drones, and the war against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

"The results of the strike on the ‘Lipetsk-2’ airfield in the Lipetsk region, where Russian military aviation is based, have also been confirmed. On November 13, a hangar storing special equipment for servicing aircraft, an aviation fuel tank, and the airfield’s central command and dispatch center were struck there," the General Staff reported.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at compelling Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

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