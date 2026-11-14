GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch

The number of pre-orders for GTA 6 is estimated to have exceeded $1 billion a week before launch. UNN reports this with reference to Autoblog.

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Rockstar's upcoming open-world blockbuster reportedly surpassed the impressive $1.09 billion mark in pre-orders before it had officially appeared on store shelves.

Millions of players are already preparing to return to Vice City and are apparently willing to spend big money before they even get the chance to steal their first car, escape from the police, or wreak absolute havoc in the streets.

And these figures are growing every day. According to the latest estimates from research company Sensor Tower via HudWire, as of November 12, approximately 11.27 million digital pre-orders had been placed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. That is an impressive jump from the 10.31 million estimated just one day earlier.

PlayStation players are leading the GTA 6 hype

The latest data shows that PlayStation 5 owners account for approximately 75% of the total number of digital GTA 6 pre-orders, while Xbox players account for the remaining 25%. In other words, Sony's console is dominating the early sales hype, although Microsoft's platform is also contributing by selling millions of copies.

The speed at which these figures are growing is particularly impressive. According to Sensor Tower's estimate from November 3, there were around 7.71 million pre-orders and more than $750 million in revenue. By November 12, those figures had risen to 11.27 million copies and $1.09 billion. That is approximately 3.5 million more pre-orders in just nine days.

The publication notes that these are estimates from third-party sources, not official figures released by Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Nevertheless, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already described pre-order demand as unprecedented, significantly exceeding the company's initial expectations.

Rockstar has very high expectations to live up to. In 2013, Grand Theft Auto V generated more than $1 billion in its first three days of sales, setting an outstanding record in the entertainment industry. Now, according to reports, its successor has reached a similar revenue milestone even before launch day.

The launch is expected on November 19.

GTA VI is now available for download — the developers have unveiled a new trailer on PS5