GTA VI is now available for download — the developers have unveiled a new trailer on PS5

The developers at Rockstar have announced that pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will open 9 days before release, unveiling a new trailer. This was reported on Rockstar’s website, according to UNN.

Pre-loading is now available to everyone who has pre-ordered the digital version of Grand Theft Auto VI. Players who ordered the boxed-code version can also redeem their code and begin pre-loading as soon as they receive it. If you have not pre-ordered yet, now is the time to make sure you are ready for November 19 - the developers said in a statement.

The developers noted that the game was built entirely from the ground up to provide the best gaming experience for current-generation consoles, targeting 30 FPS while simultaneously "pushing" both platforms to their limits to bring the vast and densely detailed world of Leonida to life — while preserving the density and visual realism of all its locations and inhabitants.

Rockstar emphasized that the PlayStation 5 Pro offers stunning graphics with enhanced clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, as well as ray-traced shadows available exclusively on PlayStation 5 Pro.

The game will also be available through XBOX Cloud Gaming on XBOX Series X|S and XBOX One consoles using XBOX Series S graphics settings. As with any cloud streaming, connection speed and other technical factors may affect game performance, which is not observed during local gameplay. GTA VI will also fully support the Remote Play feature on PlayStation and XBOX.

Rockstar also showed a new game trailer captured on PlayStation 5.

"Tove Lo’s new single "Blood In Your Eyes" is also included on the album "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" — the official soundtrack, which can currently be added to wish lists on all major music streaming services, as well as ordered on vinyl or CD," the trailer description says.

GTA VI is expected to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a price starting at $79.99. This applies to the base single-player game. Grand Theft Auto V was $10 cheaper. Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition "enhances" the base game with an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and action spanning all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story," according to Rockstar. This version will cost $99.99.

The game can be purchased on Ukrainian marketplaces for 3,999 hryvnias.

According to analysts’ estimates, players have already pre-ordered more than 9.69 million copies of GTA VI. The game broke the record for the number of pre-orders, previously held by Cyberpunk 2077.

According to rough estimates, the project may have generated more than $942 million. At launch, the game will earn more than the film "Avengers: Endgame," which grossed $1.2 billion during its first weekend.

We remind you

Rockstar studio presented a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of the game’s release, captured on PlayStation 5, which plunges viewers into the midst of a criminal conspiracy surrounding Jason and Lucia. The trailer features new music by the French duo Justice.