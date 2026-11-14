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A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Russian rapper's performance on December 4 was canceled after a song about violence against Polish women attracted widespread attention. The composition was banned in Russia.

A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish women

In Poland’s capital, a concert by Russian rapper Scally Milano, scheduled to take place on December 4 at Opera Club, was canceled. The reason was the lyrics of one of his songs, which mention sexual violence against Polish women during World War II. Gazeta Wyborcza reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists from the Polish publication drew attention to the song "Daet," in which the Russian performer uses a crude comparison of a sexual act to the violence inflicted by the Nazis on women in Poland.

Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performance11.10.26, 22:01 • 75097 views

After that, representatives of Gazeta Wyborcza contacted the owner of Opera Club to ask whether he knew about the content of the artist’s song.

Shortly after the journalists’ inquiry, the club canceled the scheduled performance by the Russian rapper.

The controversial song had previously been banned in Russia

The song "Daet" had already been the subject of legal proceedings in Russia. In 2024, the Izmaylovsky District Court of Moscow banned its distribution, finding signs of the rehabilitation of Nazism in the lyrics.

In addition, in 2023, Scally Milano was fined 40,000 rubles for the so-called "discrediting" of the Russian army over anti-war slogans.

Thus, the rapper’s performance scheduled for December 4 in Warsaw will not take place following the publicity surrounding the content of his song.

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Stepan Haftko

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