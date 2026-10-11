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Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

83-year-old Barry Manilow ended his concert in Las Vegas early due to bronchitis. The next performance on October 10 was canceled.

Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performance

83-year-old American singer Barry Manilow, known for the hits “Mandy” and “Copacabana,” was forced to end his concert in Las Vegas early due to health problems. The artist performed only two songs before stopping the show. People reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on October 9, just one day after the musician returned to the stage. The cause was bronchitis, which prevented the singer from continuing the concert.

Manilow also canceled his next performance, scheduled for October 10. Audience members were informed that they would receive refunds for their tickets.

The singer recently underwent major surgery

At the end of 2025, Barry Manilow was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. The musician underwent surgery to remove a lobe of his lung.

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Despite his health problems, the singer continued his music career. In the summer, he embarked on a tour consisting of 29 concerts over 68 days, and on October 8 he returned to performing in Las Vegas.

It is currently unknown when the artist will take the stage again. Manilow remains one of the best-known American pop performers, with a career spanning more than 60 years.

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Stepan Haftko

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