Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injured

British actor Oliver Stark, known for his role as Evan Buckley in the American series "9-1-1," suffered a serious injury while performing a stunt on set. In addition to him, three other production participants were injured in separate incidents. Page Six reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Stark fractured his ankle in August while filming a complex scene. The injury was so serious that the actor required surgery.

Despite this, Stark has already returned to work on the series' 10th season. However, his case was not the only incident on set.

What happened to the other people involved in the filming

During a rehearsal of the same stunt, the actor's stunt double injured his ankle but declined medical attention.

Another stunt performer cut his hand on sharp metal, requiring doctors to put in stitches. Another member of the filming crew suffered a broken rib and a lung injury after an unsuccessful landing while simulating a ground collapse.

According to Page Six, production of the series is continuing. ABC has not yet commented on reports of injuries to members of the production crew.

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