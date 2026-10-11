A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat

$44.8550.14
ukenru
03:43 PM • 2792 views
Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"
03:30 PM • 5420 views
Ukrainians with accounts in EU banks will be checked under new rules — what will change
02:25 PM • 10890 views
Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect
02:03 PM • 11762 views
Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire
01:35 PM • 12959 views
The United States can no longer be relied upon: Trump sharply criticized in the European Parliament for attacking Zelenskyy
12:50 PM • 12876 views
"Putin is a butcher; he will never be a friend of the United States" — Republicans criticized Trump's deal with Russia
12:20 PM • 13173 views
Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ
10:54 AM • 25520 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday
10:41 AM • 15087 views
The U.S. offered russia a number of "incentives" in exchange for halting strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — media reports
10:10 AM • 13866 views
Three out of three. Ukrainian FP-1 drones hit the last supercomputer of the "Yandex" service in the russian federationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
3.5m/s
57%
743mm
Popular news
AI and nuclear conflict named as threats to human extinction by 2100 — mediaOctober 11, 06:16 AM • 17965 views
"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing ZelenskyyVideoOctober 11, 06:47 AM • 18731 views
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrestedOctober 11, 07:04 AM • 16269 views
No one in Kyiv knows anything about the "energy truce" announced by Trump – FT02:50 PM • 12377 views
Zelenskyy does not know about the start of the "energy truce" announced by Trump and asks to be informed when it begins02:55 PM • 10713 views
Publications
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday10:54 AM • 25529 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 63858 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 84920 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 82546 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 85721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Narendra Modi
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Indonesia
Iran
Sloviansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat03:52 PM • 376 views
Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s name immortalized in space: an asteroid near Jupiter named after the Ukrainian athlete02:14 PM • 5064 views
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospital02:05 PM • 5516 views
Cindy Crawford's son's former girlfriend shared touching memories of him12:59 PM • 7180 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday10:54 AM • 25520 views
Actual
Financial Times
Heating
The Hill
Social network
The New York Times

A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The American country singer canceled her performance in Tulsa after consultations with the authorities and the security service. The reason for the threat was not disclosed.

A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat

American country singer Ella Langley unexpectedly canceled her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just a few hours before taking the stage. The reason was a serious threat to the safety of the audience, staff, and the artist’s team. E! News reports this, citing the singer’s statement on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

The performance was scheduled to take place on October 9 at the BOK Center concert complex as part of the Dandelion Tour. However, after consulting with local authorities, the venue’s administration, and security services, the organizers decided to cancel the show.

Due to a serious threat to the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s concert

– Langley said.

What is known about the threat

The singer did not disclose the nature of the threat, but emphasized that she was not prepared to risk people’s safety in order to hold the concert.

I know how much time, travel, money, and planning it takes to attend a show, and I cannot put into words how sorry I am

– the artist told her fans.

The BOK Center administration promised to announce the procedure for refunding ticket costs in the near future. At the same time, Langley did not specify whether the incident would affect the upcoming concerts on her tour, which is scheduled to conclude at the end of October.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospital11.10.26, 17:05 • 5514 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Oklahoma