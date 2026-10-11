A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat

American country singer Ella Langley unexpectedly canceled her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just a few hours before taking the stage. The reason was a serious threat to the safety of the audience, staff, and the artist’s team. E! News reports this, citing the singer’s statement on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

The performance was scheduled to take place on October 9 at the BOK Center concert complex as part of the Dandelion Tour. However, after consulting with local authorities, the venue’s administration, and security services, the organizers decided to cancel the show.

Due to a serious threat to the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s concert – Langley said.

What is known about the threat

The singer did not disclose the nature of the threat, but emphasized that she was not prepared to risk people’s safety in order to hold the concert.

I know how much time, travel, money, and planning it takes to attend a show, and I cannot put into words how sorry I am – the artist told her fans.

The BOK Center administration promised to announce the procedure for refunding ticket costs in the near future. At the same time, Langley did not specify whether the incident would affect the upcoming concerts on her tour, which is scheduled to conclude at the end of October.

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