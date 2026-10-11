Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospital

American model and winner of the "Miss Universe – 2012" pageant Olivia Culpo has become a mother for the second time. The 34-year-old celebrity and her husband, American football star Christian McCaffrey, have welcomed a son. The model announced the addition to their family on Instagram, reports E! News, writes UNN.

Details

The boy was born on September 29, 2026, but the couple shared the happy news only on October 10. The newborn was named Roman August McCaffrey.

Culpo published a series of family photos from the maternity hospital. The pictures show the newborn son, the happy parents, and the couple’s older daughter, Colette, who is 14 months old.

How Olivia Culpo prepared for her second delivery

During her pregnancy, the model said that she planned to give birth by cesarean section, since her first daughter was also born that way in July 2025.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansion

Culpo admitted that she tried to coordinate the delivery date with her husband’s busy schedule, as he plays for the NFL club the "San Francisco 49ers." She wanted Christian to be by her side at the important moment despite training and preparations for matches.

In one of her recent interviews, the model also said that she tries to enjoy every day of motherhood because children grow up incredibly quickly.

As a reminder, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey got married in June 2024. In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Colette, and now their family has grown by another baby.

Cindy Crawford's son's former girlfriend shared touching memories of him