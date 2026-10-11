Cindy Crawford's son's former girlfriend shared touching memories of him

Presley Gerber’s former girlfriend, Isabella Jones, published an emotional message nearly three weeks after the death of the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford at the age of 27. She shared photos of them together and confessed that she would miss him for the rest of her life. E! News reports, according to UNN.

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On October 9, Isabella posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram capturing happy moments from their relationship. In the images, the former couple embraces, spends time at home, and gazes tenderly at each other.

My dear Presley. I will miss you for the rest of my life — Jones wrote, dedicating touching words to her former boyfriend.

What is known about Presley Gerber’s death

Twenty-seven-year-old Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the cause may have been an overdose. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27

After the tragedy, other former girlfriends also paid tribute to the model. In particular, Lexi Wood said that Presley openly spoke about his struggle with addiction and mental health issues. According to her, he wanted to use his own experience to help other people.

Cameron Rorrison recalled his ability to make every person around him feel special and important.

Another of Presley’s former girlfriends, Charlotte D’Alessio, also posted an emotional farewell, emphasizing that he would always be loved and remembered.

George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son