George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son

$44.8550.14
ukenru
09:17 PM • 1178 views
Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be haltedVideo
08:43 PM • 4338 views
In Croatia, a freight train carrying apparently Ukrainian grain derailed; 11 cars fell into a ravine
08:15 PM • 6376 views
In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attackPhoto
06:31 PM • 14091 views
Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP
October 10, 03:13 PM • 24880 views
Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States
October 10, 01:01 PM • 26650 views
Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — LubinetsPhoto
October 10, 10:27 AM • 30425 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
October 10, 04:55 AM • 62143 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
October 10, 04:16 AM • 58451 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
October 10, 03:32 AM • 41852 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.5m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy spoke with Macron during Russia's attack on Kyiv: what they agreed onOctober 10, 01:40 PM • 6590 views
Rain will affect the west, north and Vinnytsia region — weather forecast for Sunday, October 11PhotoOctober 10, 02:19 PM • 5268 views
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profitsOctober 10, 03:00 PM • 6926 views
The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts sayPhoto03:55 PM • 15071 views
Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 1106:05 PM • 10182 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 35222 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 58714 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 57917 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 62343 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 74379 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son09:05 PM • 532 views
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhotoOctober 10, 11:18 AM • 22736 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 29507 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 28781 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 37886 views
Actual
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
IPad Pro

George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Clooney called the death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber one of the most devastating events for the family. The young man likely died of an overdose.

George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son

American actor George Clooney has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The young man died on September 20, reportedly as a result of a drug overdose, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the annual Albies ceremony, organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice on October 9, the actor told Entertainment Tonight how difficult the loss had been for the family of his longtime friends. Clooney and Rande Gerber have maintained a friendship for many years, and in 2013 they co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand.

Honestly, this is one of the most devastating things that has happened to our family. It is the worst thing that can happen to a family

– the actor said, expressing his support for Presley's loved ones.

What is known about Presley Gerber

Presley was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who married in 1998. The couple also have a 25-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, who previously spoke openly about her brother's years-long struggle with drug addiction.

In an interview with Vogue published in August, Kaia admitted that her brother's problems had affected the entire family. According to her, she tried not to create additional difficulties for her parents because she understood how much attention Presley needed.

Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles10.10.26, 02:06 • 37792 views

Presley himself spoke openly about his mental health and addiction problems. In 2023, he launched a project on social media called "Mental Health Mondays," in which he shared his personal experiences and ways to support one's psychological well-being.

In March 2026, Presley announced that he was beginning another course of treatment and expressed hope that it would be the last. At the time, Cindy Crawford publicly supported her son, calling him a "warrior," while his father emphasized that he was proud of his strength and determination to overcome difficulties.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor10.10.26, 03:06 • 37886 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureUNN Lite