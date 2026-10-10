George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son

American actor George Clooney has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The young man died on September 20, reportedly as a result of a drug overdose, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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During the annual Albies ceremony, organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice on October 9, the actor told Entertainment Tonight how difficult the loss had been for the family of his longtime friends. Clooney and Rande Gerber have maintained a friendship for many years, and in 2013 they co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand.

Honestly, this is one of the most devastating things that has happened to our family. It is the worst thing that can happen to a family – the actor said, expressing his support for Presley's loved ones.

What is known about Presley Gerber

Presley was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who married in 1998. The couple also have a 25-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, who previously spoke openly about her brother's years-long struggle with drug addiction.

In an interview with Vogue published in August, Kaia admitted that her brother's problems had affected the entire family. According to her, she tried not to create additional difficulties for her parents because she understood how much attention Presley needed.

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Presley himself spoke openly about his mental health and addiction problems. In 2023, he launched a project on social media called "Mental Health Mondays," in which he shared his personal experiences and ways to support one's psychological well-being.

In March 2026, Presley announced that he was beginning another course of treatment and expressed hope that it would be the last. At the time, Cindy Crawford publicly supported her son, calling him a "warrior," while his father emphasized that he was proud of his strength and determination to overcome difficulties.

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