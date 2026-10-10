Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles

American actor Keegan Allen, known for the series "Pretty Little Liars," fell victim to an armed robbery in West Hollywood. The assailants attacked him right on the street, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement, UNN writes.

Details

According to police, two men dressed in black approached the actor. One threatened him with a gun, while the other was holding a knife.

The attackers demanded that Allen hand over his watch and bracelet. During the robbery, one of the criminals struck the actor in the face with a gun.

The assailants fled after the attack.

According to law enforcement, the attackers took the celebrity's watch and fled the scene in a car.

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TMZ also reports that there is video footage of the incident showing the aftermath of the brutal attack.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the robbery and searching for those involved in the crime.

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