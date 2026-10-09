Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her son

18-year-old daughter of Hollywood actress Halle Berry, Nahla, defended her mother after her ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused the star of abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The girl submitted written testimony to the court, denying that she had witnessed violence by her mother. E! News reports, UNN writes.

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Martinez filed a request with the court for a temporary protective order and is seeking sole custody of their son.

In response, Nahla, whose father is the actress's former partner Gabriel Aubry, filed a declaration with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

My mother is a loving and devoted mother. She can be strict when necessary, but at the same time she remains warm and supportive of us – the girl stated.

The actress's daughter denied the allegations

Nahla emphasized that she had never seen Berry use physical violence against her brother.

I have never seen my mother hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically harm Maceo in any other way – the testimony states.

According to the girl, she had only seen her mother engage in playful wrestling with her son, which was always accompanied by laughter.

Berry's attorneys said that Martinez's allegations contradict video recordings, eyewitness testimony, and documentary evidence.

There is currently no court ruling on the allegations.

Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son