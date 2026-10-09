Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom

Prince Harry said that after moving to Canada at the end of 2019, he experienced a two-week period of depression. According to him, the sudden change of environment and the absence of his usual stress unexpectedly affected his well-being. BBC reports, UNN writes.

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The Duke of Sussex shared his personal experiences during an online workshop dedicated to coping with grief, in a conversation with a neuroscientist.

Harry recalled that at the end of 2019, he and Meghan spent six weeks in Canada before their final move to the United States in 2020.

After 2–3 days, I experienced a sharp drop in adrenaline—something I had never encountered before – the prince said.

Harry also recalled his experience after the loss of his mother

According to the duke, he had become so accustomed to constant tension that after the move he found it difficult to cope with ordinary everyday life.

I fell into depression for about 2 weeks and felt that I could not function properly without adrenaline – Harry confessed.

The prince also said that after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, he experienced emotional numbness for a long time.

According to him, he felt guilty even at the possibility of being happy without his mother.

Earlier, Harry and his brother William repeatedly spoke openly about the psychological difficulties they faced after Diana's death and supported charitable initiatives in the field of mental health.

Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage