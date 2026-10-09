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Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Harry tries not to be separated from Meghan and the children for more than 10 days. The couple established this rule back when they were in a long-distance relationship.

Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage

British Prince Harry spoke about a special rule that helps him balance work and family life. The Duke of Sussex tries never to be apart from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children for more than 10 days. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

During the master class "Rethinking Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss," 42-year-old Harry explained that time with his family is one of the main sources of his joy and emotional balance.

The biggest factor for me is the energy, joy and happiness I get from being with my family, especially our children. And the key to finding a balance of joy and happiness is spending no more than 10 days away from my wife and children

the prince confessed.

Meghan Markle set similar rules even before the wedding

It turned out that the tradition of limiting the time they spend apart began at the very start of their relationship. When Harry and Meghan were dating long-distance, the future duchess insisted that they see each other at least once every two weeks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safety15.09.26, 02:05 • 67664 views

Harry spoke about this in the Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan." At the time, he admitted that he initially doubted whether he would be able to follow such a schedule because of his work commitments.

Meghan herself also previously spoke about how difficult she found prolonged separation from her children. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, she did not see Archie and Lilibet for nearly three weeks.

The couple are currently raising 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet. According to Harry, it is the balance between parenthood, marriage and professional activity that helps him feel happy.

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Stepan Haftko

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