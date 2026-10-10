Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor

Hollywood actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are officially divorcing after nearly 10 years of marriage. Goth filed court documents citing irreconcilable differences as the reason, The Daily Beast reports, writes UNN.

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The couple married in Las Vegas in 2016 and are raising a daughter together. According to the documents, the spouses actually separated back in July 2025.

The divorce news emerged after another scandal involving LaBeouf.

During Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, LaBeouf became involved in a conflict, after which he was detained by police.

Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter

The actor later pleaded guilty in the assault case. The court sentenced him to two years of probation and ordered him to undergo treatment for alcohol dependence.

Despite the separation, LaBeouf previously said that he and Goth maintain a normal relationship and are co-parenting their daughter.

Shia LaBeouf receives probation after brawl during Mardi Gras in New Orleans