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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Neighbors fear that the renovation of the couple's $5 million estate in Ohio will affect sewerage and fences. There is no court injunction.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansion

American singer Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce have found themselves at the center of a neighborhood dispute over plans to develop their approximately $5 million estate in Ohio. Local residents have voiced concerns about the possible consequences of the construction work, Page Six reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the dispute arose over planned changes to the property. Neighbors fear that the work could create problems with the sewage system and the installation of fences.

Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look04.10.26, 03:06 • 58926 views

The local residents' dissatisfaction is primarily related to the potential impact of the redevelopment on neighboring properties. At the same time, the fact that objections have been raised does not mean that the work has already caused damage or violations.

What is known about the situation surrounding the estate

Despite the dispute over the property, Swift and Kelce continue to appear together in public. In particular, the couple was recently photographed during a romantic date in New York.

At present, there is no confirmed information that the conflict with the neighbors has led to legal proceedings or an official ban on the planned work.

Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometown27.09.26, 01:06 • 27608 views

Stepan Haftko

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