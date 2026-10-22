Famous singer Charli XCX suddenly canceled her concert due to health problems

British singer Charli XCX unexpectedly canceled a concert in the U.S. state of Arizona scheduled for October 21. The artist said she had fallen ill and lost her voice, making it impossible for her to perform. People reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The performance was to take place in the city of Gilbert as part of the Music, Fashion, Film Tour. However, shortly before the concert, the singer reached out to her fans with a message announcing its cancellation.

According to the artist, she had been battling an illness for some time and had now completely lost her voice. Charli XCX apologized to the fans who had planned to attend the concert and admitted that she was very upset about the situation.

What will happen to the remaining concerts

Organizers will refund the money for tickets to the canceled performance. The singer herself promised to return to Arizona in the future.

Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts

The concert in Gilbert was to be the second-to-last U.S. performance on the tour. The next show is scheduled for October 23 in Las Vegas, and the artist currently expects to go ahead with it.

After completing the U.S. leg of the tour, Charli XCX will continue her international tour, with the final performance scheduled for February 24, 2027, in Paris.

Kim Kardashian turns 46: how the reality TV star built a billion-dollar business