Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas revealed details of his personal life, including the history of his romantic relationships with famous actresses and his conflict with Julia Roberts. Showtimes reports this, citing the actor’s new memoirs, writes UNN.

Details

In the book, Douglas reveals previously unknown details about his relationships with Hollywood colleagues. In particular, the publication mentions actresses Kathleen Turner and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The actor devoted particular attention to the story of his conflict with Julia Roberts, with whom he had previously been linked by a friendship.

What is known about the conflict with Julia Roberts

According to the publication, the friendship between the Hollywood celebrities ended after an argument that involved alcohol.

At the same time, the details of the conflict and the circumstances of the aforementioned romances require clarification based on the full text of the memoirs.

Michael Douglas is known for his roles in the films "Basic Instinct," "Wall Street," and "Fatal Attraction." During his career, the actor won 2 Academy Awards.

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