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Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time. The child is the first child the actress and musician Tanguy Destable have had together.

Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, known for the films "Black Swan" and "Star Wars," has become a mother for the third time. This is her first child with French musician Tanguy Destable. The British outlet Rayo reports the addition to the family, UNN writes.

Details

The 45-year-old actress is already raising two children from her previous marriage to French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The former couple have a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia.

The news of the addition to the family emerged after Portman began a new chapter in her personal life. Her current partner, Tanguy Destable, is also known by his stage name, Tepr.

What is known about the actress's personal life

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied married in 2012. Their relationship lasted for more than a decade, but the couple later divorced.

After the end of her marriage, the actress began a relationship with French musician Tanguy Destable.

Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben Affleck21.10.26, 04:05 • 40969 views

Portman achieved worldwide fame through her roles in major Hollywood projects. In 2011, she received the "Oscar" for Best Actress for her performance in the psychological thriller "Black Swan."

The actress's third child was reported to have been born in 2026. At the same time, the outlet's report contains no details about the baby's name or sex.

Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child with partner Tanguy Destable18.04.26, 03:16 • 107319 views

Stepan Haftko

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