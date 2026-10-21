Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben Affleck

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly begun a new romantic relationship after divorcing Ben Affleck. According to media reports, her new partner is British actor Brett Goldstein, with whom she worked on the film "Office Romance." The Daily Beast reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rumors about a romance between 57-year-old Lopez and 46-year-old Goldstein emerged while they were working on the joint film project. At the time, both denied speculation about a relationship outside the set.

Now, sources cited by the publication claim that the actors began growing closer after finishing work on the film. At the same time, the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship.

What is known about Lopez's possible romance

Interest in the singer's personal life intensified after she complimented Goldstein. In particular, Lopez called him the best kisser among the actors she had worked with.

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According to sources, there was noticeable romantic chemistry between the artists during filming. However, they maintained a professional relationship at the time.

The new reports emerged after Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck ended. Their divorce officially took effect in February 2025, following a prolonged period of rumors about problems in the marriage.

Despite speculation about a new romance, sources close to the singer emphasize that Lopez is currently focused on her own life and career and does not consider a romantic relationship a necessary condition for personal happiness.

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