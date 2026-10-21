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Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Lady Gaga hinted at a return to music after the birth of her first child. The format and release date of the upcoming release are not yet known.

Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child

American singer Lady Gaga, who recently became a mother for the first time, hinted that she is preparing new music. The artist made it clear to fans that a new addition to the family does not mean a lengthy hiatus from her creative work. This was reported by Just Jared, writes UNN.

Details

The news comes amid heightened attention to the 40-year-old singer's personal life. Following reports about the birth of her first child, fans began discussing whether she planned to temporarily step away from her music career.

However, Gaga's latest hint suggests that the artist is already thinking about the next stage of her creative work. At the same time, no specific release date for the new songs has been announced yet.

What is known about the singer's plans

According to Just Jared, new reports emerged on October 19 about Lady Gaga's possible return to music after the birth of her child.

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It is currently unknown whether this refers to a standalone single, a full-length album, or another musical project. The singer has not presented an official schedule for future releases.

Lady Gaga remains one of the world's best-known pop singers. In addition to her music career, she is actively working in film and gained recognition for her role in the movie "A Star Is Born."

Thus, following changes in her personal life, the artist has not ruled out a quick return to her creative work. However, details of the future release and the timing of its presentation remain unknown.

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Stepan Haftko

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