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Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Stephanie Mills said that Lady Gaga reacted disrespectfully to her performance of the song “Home.” The singer is still waiting for an apology.

Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologize

American singer Stephanie Mills, a Grammy Award winner, publicly criticized Lady Gaga over an unpleasant incident that occurred several years ago. The 69-year-old artist said she is still waiting for an apology from the pop star. The Daily Beast reports, writes UNN.

Details

Mills said in an interview with The Jason Lee Show that her former manager told her about Gaga’s particular love for her song "Home." The artist was then asked to perform the song unexpectedly for the pop star during a photo shoot in New York.

Stephanie Mills
Stephanie Mills

Mills initially rejected the idea, but later agreed. According to her, Gaga’s reaction was completely different from what she had expected.

The singer is still offended by Lady Gaga

Mills claims that Gaga did not even smile during her performance. Such behavior seemed cold and disrespectful to her, especially given that the performance had been arranged as a personal surprise for the pop star.

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Stephanie Mills rose to fame thanks to her role as Dorothy in the original 1975 Broadway production of the musical "The Wiz." The song "Home" became one of the best-known tracks in her repertoire.

The artist believes that after that incident, Lady Gaga should have personally apologized for her attitude. She decided to speak publicly about the story only many years after the incident.

At the same time, the allegations cited are based on Mills’s account alone. The report contains no independent confirmation of the circumstances of the meeting or Lady Gaga’s reaction.

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Stepan Haftko

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