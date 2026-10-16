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93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13785 views

Ellen Burstyn is in contention for a Grammy for a spoken-word album to complete her EGOT. She was inspired by her granddaughter.

93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughter

Legendary American actress Ellen Burstyn, known for the films "The Exorcist" and "Requiem for a Dream," has received a chance at the age of 93 to set a unique record in the world of show business. She could become the oldest person in history to win all four of the most prestigious American entertainment awards. Entertainment Weekly reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Burstyn already has Oscars, an Emmy, and a Tony. To complete the set, known as an EGOT, she is missing only a Grammy.

The actress is now in contention for the music award thanks to the audio album Poetry Says It Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up, in which she reads poems by famous poets, including Rumi and William Butler Yeats.

What the actress’s granddaughter has to do with it

According to Burstyn, it was her granddaughter who inspired her to try to win the final award for the prestigious EGOT set.

The actress has already received an Oscar for the film "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," a Tony theater award, and two television Emmys. She was also recently honored with the Venice Film Festival’s honorary Golden Lion for her contribution to cinema.

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For now, a Grammy victory remains only a possibility. The nominees will be announced on November 16, 2026, and the ceremony itself will take place in February 2027.

If Burstyn wins, she will become the 23rd person to collect all four EGOT awards in competitive categories, and the oldest among them.

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Stepan Haftko

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